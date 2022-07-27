Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At UP Govt, Says 'They Shower Flowers On Kanwariyas And Bulldoze Muslim Houses'

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised Yogi Adityanath's government saying that the BJP-led UP government showers flower petals on Kanwariyas while it bulldozes Muslim houses. Owaisi said, "BJP-led UP government showering flower petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They don't shower flowers on us (Muslims) instead, they bulldoze our houses."

Earlier Monday, top Uttar Pradesh (UP) officials showered rose petals on pilgrims from helicopters during the ongoing holy month of Shrawan. Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on Kanwariyas, through helicopter. The move was criticized by people from different walks of life and triggered a row.

The practice of showering rose petals on Kanwariyas entered its fifth year under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After becoming UP chief minister for the first time in 2017, Yogi Adityanath ordered officials in 2018 to sprinkle flowers on Kanwariyas from helicopters. His order was followed by top bureaucrats of UP in letter and spirit.

Earlier in April, Owaisi broke down during a public speech while mentioning the incidents of violence in MP's Khargone and Delhi's Jahangirpuri and alleged that "Muslims are being wiped out of the country." While addressing the gathering on the last Friday (Alvida Jumma) at Mecca Masjid, Owaisi said that Muslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri, their houses were demolished. He asked them not to lose hope and courage.

"Oppression of the Muslims could be seen in our country. Through oppression, they're trying to wipe us out," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with the same water.

Considering that Kanwar Yatra did not take place for the last two years, the administration in various areas has been adopting all the necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage.