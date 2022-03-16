Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief, a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit chiefs of five states, where elections were concluded recently, to resign in order to facilitate the reorganization of the Pradesh Congress Committees.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his Twitter handle. As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," Sidhu said in a tweet as he posted the one-line resignation letter.

Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.

The Congress faced a humiliating defeat in Punjab, winning only 18 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Sidhu himself lost to the Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevanjot Kaur from the Amritsar East Assembly seat by 6,750 votes.

He had taken over as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president in July last year. Several Punjab Congress candidates on Tuesday had blamed indiscipline and infighting among the state unit leaders for the party's crushing defeat

Congress high command's move comes after Congress Working Committee's meeting on Sunday. The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan