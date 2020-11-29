Sushil Modi is likely to win the Lok Sabha election uncontested since the Opposition has not yet fielded its candidate. If the Opposition fields its own candidate, the elections will be held on December 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan Saturday said that it was for the BJP to decide a candidate for the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections 2020. The BJP has fielded former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi for the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of Chirag Paswan's father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"The seat belonged to the BJP and it is for the party to decide which candidate from which party to field in the by-election," the 37-year-old leader, whose ties with the saffron party has taken a hit following his father's demise earlier this year, told reporters.

Chirag's father was elected to the Rajya Sabha seat in 2019 after it fell vacant following Ravi Shankar Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha. Prasad had won the Patna Sahib constituency against Congress party's Shatrughan Sinha, who won the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Chirag Paswan, who part of the NDA, had contested the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on its own. Although his party had a disastrous run in the election and won only one seat, the party dented Nitish Kumar's JD-U and cut into its vote share. Chirag had openly opposed Nitish Kumar as NDA's CM choice and vowed to form a government with the BJP.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma