Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Congress Is Finished' In Gujarat, Pitches AAP As Only 'Alternative' To BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat, ahead of state elections in 2022. On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said this while addressing a town hall, campaigning for Gujarat polls next year.

Kejriwal's claim on the same came in response to a reporter's question regarding a Congress leader's allegation, where AAP is presenting itself as a strong contender and alternative to the ruling BJP.

Congress had alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is spending crores on ads for the Gujarat polls whereas Punjab is "on the brink of bankruptcy".

Responding to the allegation, Kejriwal firstly asked "who asked this question" and then responded, "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions."

Notably, the AAP supremo has urged the people on multiple occasions not to "waste their votes" on Congress.

Kejriwal has pitched AAP as the "only alternative" to the BJP in the state. "There are people who don't want BJP rule in the state and they also don't like voting for the Congress. We have to get their votes as we are the only alternative to BJP in the State," he was quoted as telling his party.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprints in other states.AAP had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

AAP's hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.