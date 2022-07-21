Arvind Kejriwal Has A 'Prasad And Paap' Counter To PM Modi's 'Free Revdi' Remark

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday again slammed the 'free revdi' remarks by PM Modi and said that when freebies were given to the general public, then it's called 'prasad' while when given to ministers and 'friends', it is called Paap (sin). Kejriwal, earlier this week, had sharply reacted to the PM's comment and said that his government's scheme which aimed to provide free education, healthcare, and electricity was not "freebies".

Kejriwal, who is in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled later this year, promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across the state if his party comes to power in the polls. He also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

Hitting out at PM Modi's 'free revdi' remark, Kejriwal said, "Some people are talking about 'revdi' (sweet)..when 'revdi' is distributed among the public for free, then it's called 'prasad' (devotional offering). But when it is given for free to your own friends, ministers, then it is 'paap' (sin)".

"We will provide 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers. We will ensure 24*7 electricity supply in all cities and villages, and all pending electricity bills up to 31st December 2021 will be waived off," he said.

Slamming the BJP for opposing free electricity, he said, "BJP people oppose free electricity. I have given the option to the BJP people in Delhi that those who do not want free electricity can give me in writing I will not give them."

"These people say the electricity of the ministers will be free, not of the people. But I say if the power of ministers is free, then the electricity of the people will also be free. Many parties come before the elections come up with a Sankalp Patra. When you ask him after the election that you promised to give Rs 15 lakhs, they say that that was only 'jumla'. We don't say election 'jumla', we do what we say", Kejriwal added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against what he called a "revdi culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies. "This Revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revadi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together we have to defeat this thinking, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country," the prime minister had said.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. The party had announced that it will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state. AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while AAP bagged 27 seats and Congress drew a blank.