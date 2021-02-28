Farmers' Protest: Calling the farm laws a "death warrant" for farmers, Kejriwal said that the central government only wants to help three to four capitalists.

Meerut | Jagran Politics Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a scathing attack at the central government over the farmers' protest and alleged that the Red Fort incident was planned by the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the protesters were "deliberately shown the wrong path" on the streets of the national capital.

Calling the farm laws a "death warrant" for farmers, Kejriwal said that the central government only wants to help three to four capitalists. The Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that the three agricultural acts will make farmers labourers in their own fields.

"Even Britishers did not oppress our farmers to this extent, they did not fix nails on the ground. This government has left behind the Britishers," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

"Today, Bharatiya Janata Party's central government has filed cases against farmers for carrying out anti-national activities. Even Britishers did not have this courage. They call our farmers terrorists," he added.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his minimum support price (MSP) statement in the Parliament, Kejriwal said that the entire BJP leadership is lying. He also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers.

"Their minister keeps saying that MSP was there and will remain. But you tell me if farmers get MSP in any of the mandis. They lie day and night. Yogi Adityanath lies," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has strongly opposed the three farm acts ever since they were passed by the Parliament last year. The Delhi Chief Minister has also questioned the central government over the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and has demanded her immediate arrest.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws since November last year. The farmers want the Centre to withdraw the three acts -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- immediately.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma