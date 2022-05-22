New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for the second time in less than 24 hours. The two will embark for Punjab on Sunday where they will Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and interact with families of the 600 farmers, who died during the protests against farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.

KCR's meeting with Kejriwal and Mann is significant as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is eyeing to expand his political footprints outside Telangana ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With this aim, he had also met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday and discussed various issues concerning the country.

KCR, who is on an India tour to attend national-level political and social programmes, will also meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on May 26. The next day, he will meet prominent social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi.

Media reports suggest KCR is trying to unite the opposition - without the Congress - to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 which is why is meeting different political leaders. Reports say KCR is also trying to unite the opposition parties for the Presidential elections slated to be held this year.

"There is a need for creating a sensation in national politics. That sensation will soon be witnessed. Everyone will see what will happen in future," KCR had said after meetings with Kejriwal and Yadav.

BJP slams KCR's India tour

While KCR continues with his India tour, the BJP has criticised the Telangana Chief Minister and said he is nowhere concerned with national politics and visiting other places while leaving his people's issues behind.

"The people of the state voted for KCR for good governance so that he can provide better health, education and welfare activities for people but he utterly failed in every aspect," Telangana BJP MLA Etela Rajender was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The farmers' paddy issue has been kept in the Centre for one month, he left farmers aside and went there. Earlier, former chief minister of the state N Chandrababu Naidu also did the same mistake and was removed from power, he (KCR) will also face the same fate," Rajender said.

Congress in dilemma

Meanwhile, KCR's India tour has left Congress in a dilemma, which is yet to prepare a strategy for the 2022 Presidential elections. However, sources - quoted by news agency IANS - have said that Sonia Gandhi will soon start consultations with like-minded parties. They said that Congress will likely go for a joint opposition candidate to test the opposition's unity ahead of 2024.

"The issue may come up in early June and Sonia Gandhi may call all the UPA partners to take a collective decision, but UPA will field a candidate for sure," IANS quoted sources as saying.

The BJP has a clear majority in the Parliament, but its strength has been reduced in several key states, including Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, parties like Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) can emerge as a key player. However, many feel that local parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress will support the BJP.

The BJD has 12 Lok Sabha and nine Rajya Sabha MPs, who have 8,496 and 6,372 vote strength respectively. Similarly, the YSR Congress has 22 MPs with a vote strength of 15,576 in the Lok Sabha and 4,248 votes in the Rajya Sabha, which will likely be enough for the BJP in the 2022 Presidential elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma