New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's announcement for observing a one-day fast on Monday in solidarity with farmers protesting against three agri-marketing laws as theatrics aimed at furthering political agenda.

In a sharp attack, Singh accused the Kejriwal of "exploiting" the ongoing agitation of the farmers to "further his party's "petty electoral agenda with blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda."

"Now they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," Singh said, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS. "Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city, and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests."

"Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside his city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," he added.

Kejriwal announce he will observe a one-day fast in solidarity with farmers and urged AAP supporters to do the same. Leaders of the farmers' unions will also be observing an eight-hour fast tomorrow.

Singh also trained his gun at AAP's Bhagwat Mann for "shooting off his mouth without bothering to verify facts of the power purchase situation in Punjab. "He was just a compadian who nobody ever took seriously," Singh said.

Pointing out that Punjab had been purchasing additional power to support farmers during the sowing season for years, Singh said it was obvious the Delhi CM and his party neither knew nor cared about what goes into sowing ot what the needs of the farmers are.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja