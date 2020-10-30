Javadekar's 'apologise to the nation' remarks came in reference to Rahul Gandhi's comments who had questioned the timing of the attack, which took place months ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Pakistan minister said that his country was behind the coward terror attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday demanded an apology from the Congress party for its remark over the incident terming it as a conspiracy theory.

Demanding an apology from the Congress, Javadekar tweeted, "Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country".

Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country.

Javadekar's demand came a day after Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhury admitted to Islamabad's involvement in 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and said, "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success."

Prakash Javadekar's 'apologise to the nation' remarks came in reference to several Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who, on the first anniversary of the attack held BJP responsible for the security lapses that led to the unfortunate incident, and asked "Who benefitted the most from the attack?. Gandhi also asked for the outcome of the inquiry made into the attacks.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, senior Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad also made a controversial remark, last year, about the incident and said, "it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with the people of Pakistan".

Prakash Javadekar, at that time, also condemned the remarks by Hariprasad and accused the Congress of speaking against the people's mood. "What has happened to Congress? They say the opposite of the people's mood. In no country does it happen that the there is mistrust of the armed forces," Javadekar said.

However, Fawad Chaudhury, when his fellow ministers objected to success in Pulwama remarks, the minister said: "after the Pulwama incident, the way Pakistan went inside the Indian territory to target it, the entire media in India was ashamed of it”.

Fawad Chaudhary's remarks came a day after opposition leader in Pakistan Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq said that India was about to attack their country if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman “that night by 9 pm.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm,” Sadiq had said.

