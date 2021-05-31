Rajasthan Political Crisis: Last year, Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs had revolted against Gehlot. However, the crisis was resolved after Rahul Gandhi, his mother Gandhi and sister Priyanka intervened and met Pilot.

Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Nearly nine months after the Congress somehow managed to save its government in Rajasthan, it seems like another political crisis is brewing in the state as several party MLAs, mainly from the Sachin Pilot camp, are not happy over the delay of the cabinet expansion.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, several Congress MLAs, mainly those who revolted against the state government last year, have met Sachin Pilot over the past few days and expressed their disappointment over the delay in the cabinet expansion.

The MLAs, as per Jagran, have asked Pilot to speak with the party leadership over the issue. The MLAs have reportedly told Pilot that they are ready for "another revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot if required".

As per Jagran, Ramesh Chand Meena and Ved Prakash Solanki, who are considered to be Pilot loyalists, have also contacted several MLAs from the Gehlot camp, who have reportedly said that they are ready to join the revolt against the state party leadership.

The MLAs are especially against Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and are not happy about the "working style" of the state party leadership. The MLAs have also urged former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to intervene and solve the crisis in the state.

Jagran sources have claimed that the MLAs will meet the top party leadership in the second week of June to discuss their issues.

Since the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan after ousting the Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, things have not been quite for them as the situation between Pilot and Gehlot continue to remain tense.

Last year, Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs had revolted against Gehlot. However, the crisis was resolved after Rahul Gandhi, his mother Gandhi and sister Priyanka intervened and met Pilot.

Though the crisis was resolved, party sources claimed that "all is not well" between Gehlot and Pilot. Nearly six months ago, Gehlot also claimed that the BJP is trying to destabilise his government.

