Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday once again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilise his government and said that "government toppling game" is set to begin in the state.

Asserting that the BJP is trying to topple his government, Gehlot said that the saffron party is doing "negative politics" and is "blinded by the greed for power". He also accused that the BJP is trying to create unrest even in Maharashtra where the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is in power.

"They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," he added.

This is not the first time when Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destablise his government. Earlier in November, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had also accused the saffron party for toppling his government by resorting to negative politics.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had revolted against the Gehlot government in the state earlier this year. Pilot, along with his 18 loyalist MLAs, had went to Delhi, claiming that they have support of a total of 30 MLAs.

However, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka intervened and met Pilot. Pilot later met Gehlot and resolved his differences with him. On August 14, the Gehlot won the trust vote in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly through voice vote and managed to save his government in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma