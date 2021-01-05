Shukla has been serving as the Minister of State for Department of Youth Services and Sports. He has also stepped down from his post of a TMC district president (urban) in Howrah.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another setback for Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Laxmi Ratan Shukla has resigned from his post of a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Shukla has been serving as the Minister of State for Department of Youth Services and Sports. He has also stepped down from his post of a TMC district president (urban) in Howrah. In his resignation letter to Banerjee expressed his willingness to "retire" from politics. Shukla, who was looking after the TMC affairs in Howrah district, however, has not given up his post as an MLA.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan