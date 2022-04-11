Visakhapatnam | Jagran Politics Desk: Nearly two years before assembly elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted his entire Cabinet. As many as 25 ministers, including 14 new faces, were sworn-in as ministers at Amaravati.

On April 7, all 24 ministers of Jagan's Cabinet resigned from their position following a meeting. Their resignations were accepted by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday.

"On the advice of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by 24 cabinet ministers with immediate effect," said an official press communique from the Governor's office.

Later, Jagan "happily" welcomed the resignation of his ministers, calling it a welcome move. He said that the rejib was a part of preperation for the YSR Congress for the 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 assembly elections, winning 151 seats in the 175-member legislative assembly of the state. The elections held alongside the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking about the new new cabinet, it includes two ministers from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and one from the Scheduled Tribes (STs). Four each from the Reddy and the Kapu communities have also been inducted.

It also has four women members, one up from the previous. Kamma, Kshatriya and Vysya communities that had one representative each in the previous Cabinet were now completely left out. Brahmin community, meanwhile, was denied a Cabinet berth yet again.

YSRCP MLA disappointed over not getting ministerial post

Meanwhile, YSR Congress leader Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, party MLA from Nellore, has expressed his disappointment over the Cabinet revamp in the state after being overlooked for the ministerial post. However, he accepted Jagan's decision, saying he will continue to serve the party.

"I had taken care of everything and worked round the clock for the party. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the king for us, so I asked for the ministerial position in the cabinet reshuffle. However, the chief minister did not give me the post for many reasons," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"I have accepted his decision. As a soldier of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, I will always work for the party. I felt disappointed, but will respect his decision," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma