Visakhapatnam | Jagran Politics Desk: The entire Cabinet of the Andhra Pradesh government resigned on Thursday evening to facilitate a total revamp. This comes hours after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his plans to revamp the state Cabinet.

The incumbent Ministers put-in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources. They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.

The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has submitted the final list of ministers who are going to resign today.

The planned cabinet revamp is being done keeping in mind the 2024 Assembly elections in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all likely to induct new ministers into the state Cabinet.

In the current cabinet, there are five deputy CMs. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state.

Currently, the five Deputy CMs represent Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.

Also, there are 11 ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from OBC, five from SC, and one each from ST and Muslim communities.

Reddy, midway during his term after assuming the CM office, had indicated that he would reorganize the Cabinet. The rejig was scheduled to take place last December, but it was postponed due to Covid-19.

Last month, Reddy had stated that the Cabinet reorganisation will take place after Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which was on April 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma