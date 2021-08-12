Parliament Monsoon Session: Briefing the press over the situation in the Parliament, seven Union Ministers said that creating anarchy was the opposition's only agenda, adding that it should apologise to the nation for what happened in the House.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Thursday countered the allegations levelled against it by the opposition amid a row over the curtailment of the Parliament Monsoon Session and said that it was "pre-decided" by the Congress and its friendly allies not to allow the House to function.

Briefing the press over the situation in the Parliament, seven Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, said that creating anarchy was the opposition's only agenda, adding that it should apologise to the nation for what happened in the House.

"People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation," Union Minister Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"PM had told new ministers to go to Rajya Sabha and listen to quality debates. But we got feedback from them that what are the tables for - to dance on or is there some other purpose of the tables? Were Ministers asked to come to this RS where democracy was insuted," he added.

The Union Ministers slammed the opposition over its "my way or highway" approach and alleged that the Centre was threatened over Bills. Pralhad Joshi, who is India's Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, further said that Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu should take stringent action against opposition MPs who broke the rules in the House.

Joshi also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "murder of democracy" remark and said that the whole country can see what the opposition MPs did in the Parliament. He said that the opposition must immediately apologise to the country for their deeds.

"The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video. Video shooting is not allowed," ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed opposition's claims that outsiders were brought in Rajya Sabha when a scuffle broke out on Wednesday. Accusing the opposition of staging a 'drama', Goyal said that they are "unable to digest fact that country has given up on them".

"The way they manhandled security personnel... a lady marshal was manhandled by two Congress MPs. The opposition's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was a new low for parliamentary democracy," Goyal said. "There were 12 lady marshals and 18 men. They were not outsiders. Their figures are wrong. Allegations of the Opposition are wrong".

Earlier in the day, a group of union ministers, including Pralhad Joshi Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu at his official residence in New Delhi. Separately, a group of opposition leaders also met Naidu and complained against the alleged heckling of MPs including some women.

On Wednesday, Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House and equated the act of some opposition MPs to "sacrilege in the temple of democracy".

The tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament was on Wednesday curtailed by two days.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday marched in protest against the government on several issues, including Pegasus, farm laws, and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was "murdered".

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

