New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the political turmoil in West Bengal where the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has been witnessing a number of resignations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached the state for his two-day visit to push forward his agenda of a 200-seat victory in the Assembly election due next year. Amit Shah was welcomed by senior BJP leaders from Bengal, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh.

Upon reaching the state, Amit Shah said that he bows to the land of Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. "Reached Kolkata! I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Shah wrote on Twitter.

13:32 pm: According to a report by India Today, Sunil Mondal, Banasree Maity, Biswajit Kundu, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Datta, Sukra Munda, Dipali Biswas from TMC and Sudip Mukherjee from Congress and Tapasi Mondal and Ashok Dinda from Left parties will join the BJP today.

13:13 pm: BJP has given us some bit of reverence. No previous government has ever afforded us such regard. Not even Trinamool Congress," says Gopal Basu, a family member of Khudiram Bose

12:45 pm: It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement, says Amit Shah.

12:30 pm: Amit Shah pays homage to Khudiram Bose with flowers at his (Bose's) native village in Pashchim Midnapore and meets with Bose's family members and felicitates them with honorary garbs.

12:00 pm: "I'll tell Amit Shah, Khudiram Bose's birthplace hasn't seen any development. We only want youth's employment," says family member Gopal Basu, ahead of BJP leader Amit Shah's visit to Bose's native village in Pashchim Midnapore.

11:00 am: This the place where Vivekananda Ji was born. Vivekananda Ji connected modernity and spirituality. I pray that we are able to walk on the path he showed us, says Amit Shah.

10:36 am: Amit Shah arrives at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata to pay tribute to Swami Vivekanand.

Amit Shah will start his Bengal trip with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram on Saturday. He is also scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. Later in the day, Shah will address a public rally on Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district.

On the second day of his trip, Sunday, the Union Home Minister will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

Shah's visit to the state came at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly. It is also expected that Shah will welcome one of rebel TMC MLAs Suvendu Adhikari in the BJP during his visit. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the TMC on Wednesday. It is also expected he may bring more legislators to the BJP with him.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, on Friday refused to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and called him for a meet on Monday. Till now, four TMC leaders have resigned from the party amid talks that the dissident leaders will join the BJP under Home Minister Amit Shah's presence. Only yesterday, two MLAs resigned from Trinamool, though Jitendra Tiwari, who had quit a day earlier, returned to his mother party.

