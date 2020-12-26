During his three-day visit in the northeast, the Union Home Minister will hold meetings with state saffron party leaders and discuss BJP's strategy for Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday night reached Assam for a three-day visit to kickstart Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign for next year's assembly elections in the state.

Shah, who arrived in Guwahati on late Friday-night, was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda at the Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport.

During his three-day visit in the northeast, the Union Home Minister will hold meetings with state saffron party leaders and discuss BJP's strategy for Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

He is also expected to meet a 23-member delegation of the United Peoples Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party combine. Delegation of Asom Gana Parishad and the Joint Coordination Committee of the Rabhas is also expected to meet Shah during his three-day visit.

What about the itinerary of Amit Shah?

In Assam, Shah will foundation stone of the Rs 186 crore beautification programme of the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava. He will also lay the foundation stone of one of the country's largest medical college and hospital to be set up for Rs 860 crore in Guwahati by amalgamating the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and the Kalapahar COVID Care Hospital.

Shah will do the same for 11 law colleges in different parts of the state and inaugurate the third phase of the 'Asom Darshan' scheme to protect the places of worships of different faiths.

On Sunday, he will travel to Manipur where he will offer prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Later in the day, he will leave for Manipur where he is scheduled to launch various schemes and meet members of the civil society.

