New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be moving out of Medanta private hospital in Gurugram. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he will still remain in home isolation for the next few days on the advice of his doctors.

"Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," the Union minister wrote on Twitter.

After testing negative for the coronavirus, the BJP leader also thanked doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who treated him.

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me," the Home Minister tweeted.

Shah had tested coronavirus positive days after attending a Cabinet meeting two weeks ago and admitted to high profile private hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi. The BJP leader himself announced the news on Twitter and urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the deadly infection.

Last week, there were reports that Shah had recovered from the virus but the Union Home Ministry denied the reports, saying now fresh test has been done on him. The false information spread after a Tweet from BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari. He later deleted his Tweet carrying the fake news about the health of his own party leader.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma