Amit Shah's reported visit comes amid the standoff between the BJP and Trinamool Congress after Thursday’s attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on December 19 and 20 to attend three party programmes, according to a News18 report. The reported scheduled visit comes amid the standoff between the BJP and Trinamool Congress after Thursday’s attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy on Thursday morning when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed. The West Bengal Police, however, claimed that the situation was peaceful.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted MHA sources saying that the Home Ministry has received a report from the West Bengal Governor over the law and order situation in the state.

A party delegation comprising MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan to voice their grievances over increasing attack on party members and leaders by the ruling party goons.

Chatterjee later told reporters, "The attack on Naddaji showed the entire country what is the law and order situation in West Bengal. It is condemnable. Is Diamond Harbour (where Nadda's convoy was attacked) not a part of the country? Is it the property of Diamond Harbour MP (Abhishek Banerjee) from Trinamool Congress?"

She said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also worried about the situation in the state. "We urged him to take up with the state administration the issue of continuing attacks on our party men and even leaders of Nadda's stature and seek to know why such incidents are recurring."

Shah condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy, allegedly by TMC workers, "sponsored violence", and sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government over the "serious security lapses". He alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

“Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,” Shah had said.

