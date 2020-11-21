ll India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, state's deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam said at a function organised for Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Saturday.

"We will continue our alliance with BJP," O Pannerselvam said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

The development has put an end to the speculation that the two parties might part ways in the Assembly elections early next year due to BJP's poor performance in the previous elections. The relations between AIADMK and BJP had strained after the Tamil Nadu government had denied latter the permission for carrying out Vetrivel Yatra, citing COVID-19 threat.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for phase two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, which is built at a cost of Rs 61,843 crore. Shah also sprung surprise by walking on the road to greet people gathered to see him.

