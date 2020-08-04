An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery but also took a jibe and warned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about his "political surgeries".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the focus of the entire country shifts from Rajasthan to Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena has said that the ceremony will be 'fika' (lacklustre) due to the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested coronavirus positive just days before the groundbreaking.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery but also took a jibe and warned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, facing a revolt from his former deputy Sachin Pilot, that the political crisis in the state was still not over.

"Gehlot has no reason to be happy that Amit Shah is in isolation as the BJP leader performs political surgeries from wherever he is," the 'Saamana' editorial read.

On Saturday, Gehlot had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the "tamasha" in the state, alleging that his party BJP has been trying to topple the democratically elected Rajasthan government.

Alleging that the "rate for horse-trading has increased" in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that the drama in the state should end and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is accused of indulging in a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

"As a Prime Minister of the country, Modi ji should stop the 'tamasha' going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. As soon as the Assembly session was announced, they have increased the rates further. What 'tamasha' is this?" Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The BJP's game of horse-trading is big. Unke Muh Khoon Lag chuka hai (They have tasted blood or become habitual).They have done horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and are now experimenting here," he added.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma