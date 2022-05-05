Siliguri (West Bengal) | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri said that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented on the ground the moment Covid-19 pandemic ends. He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading rumours that the CAA would not be implemented.

"I have come to North Bengal today. I want to make it clear that the Trinamool Congress is spreading rumours that the CAA will not be implemented. I want to say that as soon as the Covid wave abates we will implement CAA on the ground," Amit Shah said.

"CAA was a reality and it will remain a reality and the Trinamool cannot do anything about it," added the Home Minister.

#WATCH TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is & will be a reality:Union Home minister Amit Shah in Siliguri, WB pic.twitter.com/E1rYvN9bHM — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

"I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC's tyrannical rule.

"We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state," he stated.

Later in the day, Banerjee reacted to Amit Shah's statement and attacked the centre, saying the CAA has lapsed and the government should bring it to the parliament. "I don't want the rights of citizens to be curbed.....We all have to stay together, unity is our strength. Today, he (Amit Shah) came here to infiltrate BSF into the political field," Banarjee said.

The Union home minister claimed that Banerjee always misled Gorkhas for vested political interests.

"Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP," he said.

"We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Home Minister visited the Teen Bigha and interacted with the BSF personnel at the BOP Jhikabari at 9.30 a.m. in Cooch Behar district while in the afternoon, he met the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers at Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, after meeting with the BJP leaders and the rally, Shah will attend the 'Mukti-Matrika', a cultural event by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the inscription of Durga Puja on the UNESCO list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' at 6 p.m. at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata.

Posted By: Ashita Singh