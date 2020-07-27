Rajasthan Governor has finally given his nod to the Ashok Gehlot government to convene Assembly session.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has finally given his nod to the Ashok Gehlot government to convene Assembly session but with certain conditions. In a statement released by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that not calling the Assembly session was never his intention.

In his directive, the Governor said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government should call a session after a deadline of 21 days so that the legislators do not face any problems. He also said that social distancing should be maintained during the session.

He also said that if the Ashok Gehlot government go for floor test amid the current political situation, the session of the Assembly proceedings should be telecast live.

Hours before the statement from Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had said he has received another six-page "love letter" from the Governor and that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Governor's conduct and the way he has stalled his requests for Assembly session.

"Spoke to PM yesterday over Governor's conduct," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur. "The Governor has once again sent us a six-page love letter," he added.

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by Sachin Pilot's revolt against his former boss and CM Ashok Gehlot has forced the state government to call the Assembly session where he is likely to prove majority. The decision to call Assembly session amid the coronavirus pandemic was taken after Rajasthan High Court's decision to restrain the Speaker from taking action against Sachin Pilot and rebel MLAs.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma