New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing stalemate between the farmers and the BJP government at the Centre over the new Agri laws, the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana will be facing a no-confidence motion in the state legislative assembly today. In wake of the Congress' no-confidence motion against the government, both the allies have issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the House.

Kanwar Pal, Chief whip of BJP Legislature Party asks party MLAs to be present in the House on 10th March and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion". Jannayank Janta Party has also asked its MLAs to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion"

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) also issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House on Wednesday (March 10) to support No-Confidence Motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Members are advised not to leave the House without the prior permission of CLP Leader, it said.

"Hon'ble Members of CLP, Haryana are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the Government shall be listed on 10th March, 2021 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on 10th March, 2021 at 10.00 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," read a note from Bharat Bhushan Batra.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government. Two seats in the assembly are vacant and the majority mark stands at 45. The opposition Congress has claimed that two Independent MLAs supporting the government have withdrawn support.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan