Priyanka Gandhi's meet with Sidhu came a day after the 57-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said that he was slated to meet Rahul Gandhi but the latter denied that there was any scheduled meeting with him.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi. The two leaders reportedly discussed Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in the revamp in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls in Punjab.

Priyanka Gandhi's meet with Sidhu came a day after the 57-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said that he was slated to meet Rahul Gandhi but the latter denied that there was any scheduled meeting with him. After the meet, Sidhu said he had a long meeting with Vadra. "Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji," Sidhu tweeted, along with a picture with Vadra.

Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

The Congress leadership is trying to revamp the party's Punjab unit and present a united face ahead of assembly elections in the state early next year. According to news agency PTI, the party leadership is trying to work out a position for Sidhu in the revamped party or state government, but he is adamant about not working with CM Singh.

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab for their views on the political situation and steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi has held meetings with Punjab Congress MLAs, MPs, and other important leaders from the state, including PCC Cheif Sunil Jakhar.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Singh. He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing. The chief minister had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

Earlier this month, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit. The AICC panel had submitted the report on Punjab crisis to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with the ground realities and suggestions after the members of the panel met the Punjab CM.

Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for next year, are being considered crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is still in power. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan