Puducherry Political Crisis: V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry will face a floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 at 5 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the union territory, the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in Puducherry will face a floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 at 5 pm, ordered Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.

The Lt Governor has conveyed to Narayanasamy that the Assembly will meet on Monday and be confined to a "single agenda, namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House," the LG order read.

"Voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings be videographed," it added.

This comes hours after Soundararajan, the Lieutenant Governor of Telangana, took additional charge of the union territory, successding Kiran Bedi, who was removed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

"Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has lost the majority and his claim of having the majority is false. His government will fall on February 22. All 14 Opposition MLAs are united," said Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief V Saminathan after the LG's order.

Narayanasamy lost the majority in the legislative assembly on Tuesday after Congress MLA A John Kumar resigned from his post, citing "dissatisfaction with the UT government". Since January, three Congress MLAs -- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan and Malladi Krishna Rao -- have resigned from their post while lawmaker -- N Dhanavelou -- was disqualified for alleged anti-party activities in July last year.

Blaming the BJP, the Congress has said that "operation kamal" is underway in the union territory and has accused the saffron party of poaching its MLAs. Notably, Namassivayam and Theeppainjan had joined the BJP earlier and media reports suggest that Kumar can also join the saffron party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

"We are working to dissolve the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Narayanasamy and win the assembly elections again," news agency ANI quoted Puducherry Social Welfare Minister Kandasamy as saying.

The 33-member Puducherry legislative assembly will likely go to polls in April and May this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma