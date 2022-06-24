Amid Chaos In Maharashtra, Himanta Biswa Invites Uddhav Thackeray To Assam For 'Vacation'

As the political drama in Maharashtra continues to dominate the national headlines across the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took veiled jibe at Uddhav Thackeray and invited him to the northeast state for "vacation".

It should be noted that Assam has been the center point of the ongoing impasse in Maharashtra as the rebel group of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is camping there.

"...He (Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," Sarma told news agency ANI.

#WATCH "...He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanata Biswa Sarma, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vqtS5F6Jcr — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Earlier, Sarma denied the knowledge about the Sena MLAs camping in a five-star hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati, saying his government has nothing to do with the ongoing impasse in Maharashtra.

"There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam," he told news agency ANI.

ANOTHER MLA JOINS SHINDE CAMP

The Thackeray government on Friday suffered another setback after one more party MLA joined the rebel camp in Assam. Shinde's office shared the video MLA Dilip Lande entering the five-star hotel in Guwahati.

With this, the number of Sena MLAs in the rebel camp has increased to 38. However, Shinde has claimed the support of 40 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

'MY GROUP REAL SHIV SENA'

Earlier in the day, Shinde also attacked the Thackeray government and claimed that his group is the "real Shiv Sena". He also said that his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

"There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. Who are you trying to frighten? We understand your games and law as well. You can't ask for action against 12 of our MLAs because we are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. In fact, we demand action against you for forming a group despite having no numbers," he tweeted.