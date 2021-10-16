New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the Congress leadership crisis, it was decided to hold elections for the new Congress president in September 2022, ANI quoted sources as saying. The decision was made during the Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

The Congress' top brass met on Saturday morning and discussed key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation at the first physical meeting of the party's working committee since the Covid outbreak.

Party president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meet. Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma also attended the CWC meet at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting of the party's top decision-making body -- Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- was convened after demands from some quarters to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past. The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress' state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power.

The G-23 leaders had been demanding to convene the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. He has asserted that the G23 leaders' grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23".

Meanwhile, in a veiled dig at the G-23 leaders, Sonia Gandhi asserted that she is the full-time, hands-on Congress President and leaders should refrain from talking to her through media and asked them to have a free and honest discussion with her directly.

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Gandhi said, asserting that she has always appreciated frankness and there was no need to speak to her through the media. "So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," she said.

Her remarks came days after Kapil Sibal, one of the leaders of the group of 23 who had written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul last year, demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

(With PTI Inputs)

