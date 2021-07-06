According to media reports, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Ministers and BJP Chief JP Nadda were expected to attend the meet with the PM.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the growing buzz over the cabinet expansion and reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meet with top BJP ministers and party chief JP Nadda at his residence now stands cancelled. The meet was cancelled shortly after it was reported that the PM will meet the council of ministers to likely discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the performance of ministers and proposals on future schemes during the meeting.

According to media reports, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other Union Ministers - Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP General Secretary BL Santosh and BJP CHief JP Nadda were expected to attend the meet with the PM.

PM Modi had earlier conducted a meeting with the council of ministers on June 20 to review the functioning of the government in the last two years. On June 5, Modi spoke to morcha chiefs of the BJP, including those of farmers, youth, SC/ST and women. A day later, he met party general secretaries.

Ever since the Modi government came to power for the second time in 2019, there has been no expansion in the cabinet. The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers. This means 28 ministers can be added.

The buzz over the cabinet expansion came as several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will witness Assembly Polls next year. The focus is on several castes and groups that have gone unrepresented or underrepresented in the union and state cabinets.

Amid the buzz, several leaders including Congress turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Paras of the LJP who led the coup against Chirag Paswan and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi are on the spotlights.

