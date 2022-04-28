Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid buzz over a possible expansion or reshuffle of the Karnataka cabinet ahead of next year's assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will unlikely meet the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his 'official' Delhi visit on April 30.

"I'm going to Delhi tomorrow night, on April 30 there is a conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all states, I will attend that and come back," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"As of now I have not sought anyone's time, haven't thought about it, let's see later," he said when asked if he will be meeting BJP high command leaders during the visit.

Several BJP MLAs have raised their voices against the delay in the cabinet expansion. On Wednesday, party MLA MP Renukacharya - who is also the Chief Minister's political secretary - had openly expressed displeasure about the delay and working of a few ministers.

"I would not like to speak on cabinet exercise, as it is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister, who after discussion with national leadership has to take a decision, but expectations of the legislators was that the vacant berths must be filled as many ministers are holding additional portfolios," PTI quoted Renukacharya as saying.

"Instead of keeping the berths vacant, they should be given to new faces... this is not my option alone, but of several legislators. It (expansion) should not have been delayed for so long, it should have been done at the earliest, but not sure why it got delayed," he added.

However, Bommai is awaiting the BJP top brass' instruction. Currently, the Karnataka cabinet has 29 ministers, including the Chief Minister. It has a sanctioned strength of 34.

The cabinet expansion will be crucial for the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, in which the saffron party aims to return to power once again, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 225-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma