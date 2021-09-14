The Chief Minister, without mincing any words, categorically said that farmers should desist from holding protests in a state which 'stood like a rock' with them in favour of their legitimate issues against farm laws passed by the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the representatives of various farmers' unions not to hold protests across the state against the farm laws passed by the Centre as it is impacting the economy of Punjab.

The Chief Minister, without mincing any words, categorically said that farmers should desist from holding protests in a state which 'stood like a rock' with them in favour of their legitimate issues against farm laws passed by the BJP led Central Government and 'thrust it upon them unilaterally' even without taking them into confidence.

"The ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers are not at all in the interests of the state, and has considerably impacted its economic development," he said while hoping that his request would be acceded by the farmers on agitation.

Further, Amarinder Singh mentioned that the farm laws have already been rejected in the state assembly and replaced by the state government's farm laws which were sent to the Governor for his accent, but "to our dismay, these have not yet been forwarded to the President of India".

He also claimed that anything within the purview of his government was done by him promptly. "A delegation of various leaders from these farmers unions met me recently at Chandigarh to get the price of sugarcane hiked from Rs. 325 to Rs. 360 per quintal and the same was accepted by me at once," he said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij slams Amarinder Singh for his remarks:

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's statement urging the agitating farmers to shift out of Punjab, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday called the remark 'irresponsible' and said that it proves that he (Amarinder Singh) instigated the farmers.

Vij also called the farmers' protest a protest sponsored by Amarinder Singh. Taking to Twitter Vij said, "Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ji telling farmers to do whatever they want in Haryana or Delhi and don't do it in Punjab is a very irresponsible statement. This proves that Amarinder Singh has done the work of instigating the farmers."

Vij, in a statement, said, "The statement was very irresponsible. It means that you (Amarinder Singh) want to disrupt the peace of your neighbouring states of Haryana and Delhi. "It also means that he is the one who instigated them (farmers). His statement also proves that the farmers' protest is a protest sponsored by Amarinder Singh," he added.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan