Starting with his own political outfit in 2011, he floated Rashtriya Lok Manch and fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2012 without any luck. His party couldn’t secure even a single seat.

After spending a brief period in judicial custody, he finally retired from politics. (File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Member of the Rajya Sabha and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday. Survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters, Singh was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months now.

The 64-year-old leader had suffered kidney failure in 2013 and had also fainted at Dubai airport while on his way to Singapore for a regular medical check-up in February 2013. The politician had been undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital for a kidney ailment a couple of years before that incident.

Singh had a long political life and was regarded as one of the most powerful leaders of the Samajwadi Party. Singh’s prominence increased in 2008 when he played a key role in the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress after the Communist Party of India (CPI) withdrew from the UPA government over the nuclear deal with the US.

Also Read | Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader, passes away at 64; politicians express grief

Singh’s prominence as a politician, however, declined over the years ever since he floated his political outfit after he got kicked out from the Samajwadi Party in 2010.

In the year 2010, Singh expelled by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on There was once a time that he was considered SP chief Mulayam Singh’s close confidante. However, he had recently tweeted that he won’t ever return to Samajwadi Party.

After spending a brief period in judicial custody, he finally retired from politics. Starting with his political outfit in 2011, he floated Rashtriya Lok Manch and fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2012 without any luck. His party couldn’t secure even a single seat.

In 2014, Amar Singh joined Jat leader Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Dal Lok and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri but lost the elections. In the year 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party. He was reinstated as one of the general secretaries of the party in October 2016.

Posted By: Simran Babbar