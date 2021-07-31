The two-time Member of Parliament (MP) finally said ‘goodbye’ to active politics in a long social media post months after BJP's stunning defeat in West Bengal assembly elections 2021.

Kolkata/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Babul Supriyo, the singer turned BJP politician announced his departure from active politics. The development took place days after he posted a number of cryptic social media posts, leading to the expectations of his quitting BJP. The two-time Member of Parliament (MP) finally said ‘goodbye’ to active politics in a long social media post months after BJP's stunning defeat in West Bengal assembly elections 2021.

“Alvida. I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!,” Babul said, putting off the rumours of him switching to some other political party.

“I have stayed for too long. I have helped somebody, have disappointed somebody," his post read.

Babul Supriyo was among a dozen of Union ministers who was shown the exit door from the Modi cabinet in its recent reshuffle exercise. Supriyo had also lost to the Trinamool Congress’s Aroop Biswas in April-May West Bengal assembly elections.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma