All-Party Meet: Oppn Rakes Up Chinese Incursion, J-K Issue; Govt Assures Discussion

The Parliament Monsoon Session will begin from July 18/ File image used for representation

The customary all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session concluded on Sunday with leaders from 36 political parties attending. During the meeting, the government assured opposition that it was open for discussion on all issues under rules and procedures of Parliament.

However, it also attacked the opposition for raking up non-important issues and creating a row over unparliamentary words. Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said such a practice is being carried on since 1954.

"The Opposition is trying to belittle the image of Parliament," Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "No word has been barred from use in Parliament and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has been bringing out such a list of unparliamentary words since 1954."

Hailing the Narenda Modi government, Joshi said 32 bills would be discuss in this session. He also assured that the Centre will not pass the bills without discussion.

"We invited 45 political parties of which 36 attended the all-party meeting today. 36 leaders put forth their views, gave suggestions and demanded some issues to be discussed by government. Government is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament," he said.

The opposition leaders, however, said they want to hold discussions on 13 prominent issues, including Chinese incursion and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

"We took up 13 issues in all-party meeting. Government will present 32 bills in Parliament session of which only 14 ready. They didn't even tell us about those 14 bills. We'll barely have 14 working days in session. We've to discuss 20 topics and pass 32 bills," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Issues including Chinese incursion, foreign policy, changes in Forest Conversation Act, issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri pandits, attack against Congress leaders need to be discussed," he added.

The opposition also attacked the Centre over Prime Minister Modi's absence from the meeting. However, the government countered it, saying the "prime minister never attended all-party meetings before 2014 when Congress was in power".

The Parliament Monsoon Session, which will have a total of 17 working days, will begin on July 18 and will end on August 12.