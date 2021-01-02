Yadav, who served UP Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, has said that he can't trust the BJP and therefore won't take their coronavirus vaccine.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sparked controversy after he allegedly said that he can't trust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and therefore won't take the COVID-19 vaccine administered by them.

"I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take BJP's vaccine," Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma