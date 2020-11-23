Akhtarul Iman, who is AIMIM's Bihar president, said that the word "Bharat" should have been used in the draft for the oath in Urdu "as it is".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office. However, a controversy erupted on the first day itself after AIMIM MLA refused to say the word "Hindustan" and insisted that the word "Bharat" should have been used in its place.

Akhtarul Iman, who is AIMIM's Bihar president, said that the word "Bharat" should have been used in the draft for the oath in Urdu "as it is". However, Iman asserted that he has no problem in using the word "Hindustan" and dismissed the claims that he has "hurt Urdu-speaking population".

"Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today. We're lawmakers, we should place the Constitution above all," Iman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While Iman was allowed to use the word "Bharat" during the oath-taking ceremony by pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi, the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance left no stone unturned to attack the AIMIM MLA, saying he is 'unnecessarily' trying to create a controversy.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance further said that "those who have a problem with uttering Hindustan, should go to Pakistan".

"Hindustan is a commonly used word but some people create unnecessary controversy in a bid to look different," said a senior JD(U) leader.

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday. Around 100 MLAs were administered the oath of the office on Monday and the rest take the oath on Tuesday.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 had recently concluded with Nitish Kumar returning to power for a fourth straight term with the NDA winning 125 seats in the 243 state assembly. The BJP emerged victorious on 74 seats while the JD(U) won 43. The VIP and HAM, meanwhile, won four seats each.

