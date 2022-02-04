New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Official sources said the CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock. The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Meanwhile, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

"Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said. Bhuker informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu" statements.

According to sources, Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources. Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night. Earlier AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of firing on Owaisi's car. He said there should be no biases in dealing with issues and action should be taken against the culprits.

Jaleel took to Twitter to announce that all the units of AIMIM across the country will protest on Friday against the incident. "All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting a memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking a thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP," Jaleel tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan