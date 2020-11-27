During the CWC meeting, the Congress is likely to pass a resolution for his contribution to the Congress party. Patel was the treasurer of the party and a member of the CWC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the Congress party, will meet on Friday. The CWC, headed by party president Sonia Gandhi, is likely to decide on the replacement of Ahmed Patel, who died on Wednesday after suffering from post-covid complications. Patel will also be paid tributes by the CWC. This is the first CWC meeting after the demise of Patel, Sonia Gandhi's political advisor and Congress party's troubleshooter.

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday. His last rites were performed in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other prominent leaders across the party line had attended the funeral of Patel. During the CWC meeting, the Congress is likely to pass a resolution for his contribution to the Congress party.

Patel was the treasurer of the party and a member of the CWC. He was also the political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. Patel had tested positive for the coronavirus last month and recovered from the virus. However, he suffered post-covid complications and was admitted to the hospital on November 15.

Following the sudden demise of one of the staunch pillars of the Congress, party leaders including president Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Ahmed Patel. Sonia Gandhi said that Patel was an irreplaceable comrade and faithfull colleague and a friend.

"In Shri Ahmed Patel, I've lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I've lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague & a friend. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy & support", Congress President, Sonia Gandhi said.





