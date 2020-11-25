Ahmed Patel No More: Patel had also tested positive for the coronavirus last month and following complications, he was admitted to the hospital on November 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader and one of closest aide of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday at the Medanata Hospital in Gurugram. Ahmed Patel suffered a multiple organ failure. He was 71. Patel had also tested positive for the coronavirus last month and following complications, he was admitted to the hospital on November 15.

Informing about his demise, his son Faisal Patel tweeted, "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah. Requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings....also maintain social distancing norms at all times".

Following the sudden demise of one of the staunch pillars of the Congress, party leaders including president Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Ahmed Patel. Sonia Gandhi said that Patel was an irreplaceable comrade and faithfull colleague and a friend.

"In Shri Ahmed Patel, I've lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I've lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague & a friend. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy & support", Congress President, Sonia Gandhi said.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid rich tributes to the Congress veteran and remembered the staunch Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist as a pillar of the Congress party.

"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family", Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her condolences on Ahmed Patel's death and called him a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end'.

"Ahmed Ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, but he was also a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace", she tweeted.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also consoled his death and said that he was secular to his core and, despite the majoritarian assault on his community.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn that my dear friend Ahmed Patel passed away in the early hours of today. He was a friend in the truest sense, loyal to the party and his colleagues, always willing to help and always there when one needed him. Whence do we find another like him," Chidambaram said.

Manish Tiwari tweeted: "I first met @ahmedpatel in May of 1984. He & Oscar Fernandes were Joint Secy's in AICC & used to sit towards the rear of the building. A bond evolved over the years. 36 years later I never ever thought I would have to Tweet my condolences. He was a noble soul. RIP Sir @mfaisalpatel."

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh called Patel the medicine of every political disease. "Ahmed Patel is no more. An integral friend and reliable companion has gone. We both stayed together since 1977. He reached the Lok Sabha, I the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he was the medicine of every political disease. Soft-spoken, tactful and always smiling was his identity," Singh said in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked everyone to remain vigilant as COVID is claiming precious lives.

"#Covid has been victorious qua two young #congressmen who were Congress secretaries around the same time &came to #rajivgandhi notice & later his inner circle in the 80s: #TarunGogoi & #AhmedPatel COVID is claiming precious lives right, left C/re. Initial vigilance is paramount," he tweeted.

He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading. For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister. His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people, Congress' Hardik Patel said.

He was a kind, generous & thoughtful man. He kept the Congress Party together when in difficult times. He never demanded a post or a ministry. The commitment he had towards the party cannot be seen in anyone else: Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

I have lost a brother, friend and colleague. He was a strong pillar for the Congress Party. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the party: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Posted By: Talib Khan