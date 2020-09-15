Ahead of Rajnath Singh's address, the Congress party has demanded the defence minister to clear in the House why PM Modi gave a "clean chit" to China on June 19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the India-China face-off in the Lok Sabha on day 2 of the monsoon session of Parliament. The government statement on China will come amid huge demand for a debate on the LAC row by the Opposition parties. Ahead of Rajnath Singh's address, the Congress party has demanded the defence minister to clear in the House why PM Modi gave a "clean chit" to China on June 19.

"As the Hon’ble Defence Minister is expected to speak on China today, the first & foremost thing he must clarify is that-why did PM give clean chit to China on 19th June?" Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

The Congress leader was referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "no Chinese intrusion" remark after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers had died fighting the enemy troops who ambushed them midnight. After the all-party meeting, the prime minister had said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured".

His remarks were met with severe criticism from the Opposition parties who asked if the prime minister has given clean chit to the Chinese. Later, the prime minister's office (PMO) had issued a clarification, terming the Opposition criticism an attempt to give "mischievous interpretation" to PM Modi's remarks.

"Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In fact, he specifically emphasized that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain)," the PMO said in a clarification.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma