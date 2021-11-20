Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the buzz over the possible rejig, it is expected that Rajasthan cabinet expansion will take place on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, quoting sources, the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers in the Rajasthan government is likely to be held tomorrow at 4 pm. This came on the day when three Rajasthan ministers offered to quit their posts. Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

"I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party," Maken said, adding, "The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party."

Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab. Two days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

"After a series of high-level meetings between the Congress high command and the party's Rajasthan leadership, Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is now expected to be held in the next 2-3 days," sources, as quoted by ANI, had said.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open. A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet

At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

This came days after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot met party chief Sonia Gandhi. After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Pilot, as quoted by PTI, said, "Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have...I am happy to do it."

"I am happy Mrs Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary Mr (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan