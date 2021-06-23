J-K All-Party Meet: The report further stated that the J-K administration might also suspend the internet services on June 24, when the meeting will take place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister will be chairing an all-party meet with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. All parties of the Kashmir Valley under the Gupkar alliance, along with the Congress have given their assent to join the meeting. However, Congress said that it would have been better if PM Modi had also sent the agenda of the meeting along with the invitation.

Meanwhile, a report by Dainik Jagran stated that a high alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir following terrorist activities in the last two days. The report further stated that the J-K administration might also suspend the internet services on June 24, when the meeting will take place.

Gupkar alliance will go to Delhi to hold talks with PM with old agenda:

Organizations like the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), will raise the issue of restoration of the pre-August 5 constitutional status and the immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails in the country. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti went a step further and demanded the Center should start the process of talks with Pakistan as well. PAGD leaders say that if the discussion in the meeting is in the interest of the people of Kashmir, then it will be accepted, otherwise they will directly refuse.

Congress also ready to participate in the meeting with the Prime Minister:

On the other hand, Congress has also agreed to participate in the meeting with the Prime Minister. This decision has been taken by the party high command in Delhi. All the mainstream parties of the state have been invited for a meeting to be held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a political atmosphere and prepare the ground for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. PAGD has not been called in this, but NC, PDP and CPI(M) are all three major constituents.

'We'll ask for what was ours'

PAGD spokesman Mohd Yusuf Tarigami said that we will demand in the June 24 meeting that what was ours and is ours should remain with us. We will demand the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. He said that the health of many leaders like Shabbir Ahmed Shah has deteriorated. All such leaders should be released.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan