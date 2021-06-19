PM Modi's decision to hold an all-party meet, which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is significant ever since his government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday confirmed that her party has been invited by the Centre to attend all party-meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Yes, I've received a call but not a formal invitation yet. I'm holding a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting tomorrow to discuss the same and take a decision on whether to participate or not in the meeting," Mufti said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister's decision to hold an all-party meet, which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is significant ever since his government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Though the Centre has not announced what will be the agenda of the meeting, it is expected that the top leaders will discuss restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and holding a fresh election in the Valley.

Amit Shah, Ajit Doval's crucial meet

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday and reviewed the various development projects being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. During his meet, Shah lauded Sinha for his work and "stressed on the expeditious completion of flagship and iconic projects and industrial development projects".

He also directed the authorities to strengthen the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Bodies Institutions by ensuring proper seating arrangement, equipment and other necessary resources for the training of their members and for their smooth functioning.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir. In the meet, Shah asked the authorities to ensure refugees from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and West Pakistan get benefits of refugee package as soon as possible," the Union Home Ministry said in a release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma