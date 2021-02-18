Apart from Delhi Metro, the 88-year-old was also involved in various metro projects across the country including Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: India's Metro man and former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), E Sreedharan is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala BJP president K Surendran announced on Thursday. He will be formally inducted into the party during BJP's Vijay Yathra, which is scheduled to start from February 21. The Metro Man's joining came months ahead of the Assembly Elections in Kerala.

"Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappurram district (the home district of Sreedharan)," said Kerala BJP chief K.Surendran. "It's our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him," added Surendran.

“I have been living in Kerala for the past 10 years. I have seen both the UDF and the LDF rule. I feel that these rules have not brought any tangible progress to the state. A lot of things are possible in terms of industrialisation and employment opportunities for people. Not even one industry in the state in the last 20 years,” a report by CNN-News18, quoted E Sreedharan as saying.

Criticising the opposition parties, Sreedharan further stated, "Political parties with vested interests are projecting India in a very bad light nationally and opposing just for the sake of opposing. Parties like the Congress are creating a bad image for India".

E Sreedharan retired as DMRC chief in 2011. Apart from Delhi Metro, the 88-year-old was also involved in various metro projects across the country including Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi. Sreedharan has also been awarded Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008, two of India's highest civilian awards.

The 88-year-old IS hugely popular engineer known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects. Sreedharan is presently leading a retired life at his home. He was the livewire behind not just the Kochi Metro, Kerala's first metro project, which has become a hugely popular form of transport, but also the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan