Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday lost the trust vote in the legislative assembly and blamed former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the current political crisis in Puducherry and betraying the people of the union territory (UT).

Addressing the assembly in Special Session for trust vote, Narayanasamy demanded full statehood for Puducherry and claimed that the Congress has a majority in the House. He also accused that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "forcibly" trying to implement Hindi in the UT and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and central government colluded with the opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.

Listing his government's achievements, the Chief Minister said that the growth rate of Puducherry is 10.2 per cent which is more than the growth rate of the nation. He also said that Puducherry's deficit is just around 1.9 per cent.

"Elected members from Congress party were on the field during Covid-19 pandemic to oversee the efforts of the healthcare authorities and assist them in the treatment and cure of Covid-19 patients while the members of the opposition parties did not even step out of their houses," he said.

Narayanasamy faced a floor test on Monday after several Congress MLAs resigned from their positions, reducing the ruling alliance to a minority in the UT. Currently, the Congress-DMK ruling alliance has support of 12 members, including an Independent candidate, while the opposition, All Indian NR Congress and AIADMK, has 14 legislators.

