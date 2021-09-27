New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Monday sought a report from the TMC government in the state over the ruckus between TMC and BJP workers in the poll-bound Bhabanipur constituency, which will go to polls on September 30. EC's direction to the TMC came after BJP workers alleged that party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling TMC workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Ghosh was allegedly pushed by TMC workers when he went inside a vaccination camp at the Jodubabur Bazar area in the constituency, where the by-poll will be held on September 30. BJP had planned an elaborate campaign in the Bhabanipur constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election after she lost her Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

West Bengal | Several BJP workers injured in an alleged clash at a bypoll campaign in Kolkata. "TMC govt including CM Mamata Banerjee are intolerant, not allowing us to campaign. TMC hooligans tortured our workers,beat them. Decide before you vote on Sep 30..," Agnimitra Paul,BJP pic.twitter.com/HkfrpSZfBE — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

TMC in its turn alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd. TMC supporters present at the spot reportedly pushed Ghosh out and shouted slogans demanding that he leave alleging that he was campaigning at a state-run vaccination programme.

Ghosh was escorted out of the camp by his security personnel and left in his car. An angry Ghosh later briefed the media persons that the TMC had attacked him without provocation and heckled him and injured a BJP activist. "We will take up the issue with the Election Commission. What kind of election this is?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Arjun Singh, who is in charge of the BJP campaign in the area, faced 'go back' slogans. He was also called 'bohiragato' (outsider) as he went around the area soliciting votes. The MP represents Barrackpore constituency in the North 24 Parganas district. Singh accused the state administration and police of doing nothing even when MPs and national level opposition leaders are being attacked.

High drama marked the incident as a strong police force barricaded the area and slogan-shouting TMC activists gathered nearby. TMC leader Firhad Hakim, a close confidant of Banerjee accused BJP of provoking the people to create disturbances in the peaceful middle-class neighbourhood. "BJP is resorting to provocation sensing defeat. It is better to ignore them. Common people are protesting against them for spreading hatred, falsehood and personal attacks," Hakim said.

In a tweet, TMC alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the people. "@BJP4Bengal HITS A NEW LOW! How DARE a gun be aimed at (the) public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!" the party tweeted.

How DARE a gun be aimed at public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur! pic.twitter.com/mdVyKvGuD7 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 27, 2021

Reacting to the ruckus, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Situation is very critical & Election Commission is not doing anything. A team of our party met them in Delhi & here also (in Kolkata) our delegation had met them many times but EC hasn't taken any action till now".

