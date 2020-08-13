The two Congress leaders may come face-to-face -- first time after the Pilot camp legislators rebelled against the Gehlot government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) scheduled for later today, where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to come face-to-face with his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after a month of rebellion and his homecoming, Gehlot reiterated that he was all for "forget and forgive" and moving on.

"Congress's fight is to save democracy under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In the past one month, whatever internal discord happened within the Congress party, we have to, for the state, for the country and for the people for Rajasthan, move on with the spirit of forget-and-forgive," Gehlot tweeted.

Ending his month-long rebellion, Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday after a truce between him and the party following his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reassured him that his grievances would be addressed.

However, CM Gehlot gave a cold reception to his former deputy and flew to Jaisalmer, where he had put up 100-odd MLAs to guard his flock for a possible trust vote on Friday. Reacting to the homecoming of Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot said that resentment among the Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the crisis broke out was natural but he has exhorted the legislators to "bear it" to save democracy.

"It is natural for them (MLAs) to be upset. The way this episode happened, they had to stay in hotels...so it was natural to be upset. I have exhorted them that in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and for saving democracy, sometimes we have to bear,” Gehlot said.

“We will work together and our colleagues who have gone have also returned and I hope that all, after settling the complaints and grievances, will work and fulfil our commitment to serving the state,” he said, referring to the rebel MLAs.

The Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to conduct a special session on August 14, Friday. However, it is not clear whether there will be a floor test or not, but the way Gehlot is keeping the flock together even after the settlement shows that the CM wants to prove his majority on the very first day of Assembly session.

Posted By: Talib Khan