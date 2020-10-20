Farm Bills Protest: Moving the three bills to counter Centre's farm laws, Amarinder Singh said that agriculture is a state subject but the central government ignored it.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly rejecting the three contentious farm bills enacted by the Centre, which he said were "unconstitutional" and against the interests of farmers.

Singh also introduced three bills - the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 - to counter the Centre's farm laws.

Addressing the members of the House, Singh said: "Three Farm legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers and landless workers, and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, and Western UP."

"Draft resolution states that farm laws are against constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject and these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions and powers of states, as enshrined in constitution," Singh added.

The draft resolution expresses the deep regret of the state legislative assembly over the "callous and inconsiderate attitude of the Government of India in attending to the concerns of the farming community on recent allegedly farm legislation enacted by them"

The three farm bills - Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - passed by the Centre recently led to protests by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other states.

The farmers have demanded withdrawal of the three laws, expressing apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Centre, however, has maintained that the new laws will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta