Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the end of the impasse between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, the Congress has shifted its focus on Rajasthan where a crisis is once again brewing between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Sachin Pilot.

Senior party leader Ajay Maken has said that Congress is mulling expanding the state cabinet to end the crisis in Rajasthan. Maken said that he will visit Rajasthan on July 28 and July 29 again to meet MLAs separately and take their opinion.

"We're discussing the Cabinet expansion, the appointment of the district and block-level chiefs of Congress and appointments in boards and corporations with our leaders. Everyone has said they would accept what leadership decides," Maken was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maken had on Saturday night held discussions over cabinet reshuffle and political appointments with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and Gehlot. The meeting reportedly went it till 2.30 am.

Rajasthan currently has 21 members in the council of ministers, including the Chief Minister. The state can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

The Pilot camp is demanding an expansion of the state cabinet. Pilot and his loyals are reportedly unhappy over the delay in cabinet expansion and the way top leadership is handling the situation.

The MLAs have told Pilot that they are ready for another rebel if needed. However, the former deputy Chief Minister has told the MLAs that he is in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

The political crisis in Rajasthan had began last year over the same issue, following which Gehlot sacked Pilot from his position. The one-month-long political crisis ended after the Congress top brass announced to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by Pilot.

