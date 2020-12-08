Despite the open rebellion by a section of party workers against the chief minister, Sonkar sought to play down the looming political crisis in the state and claimed all is well within the saffron party's Tripura unit.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Infighting in the ruling BJP has triggered a political crisis in Tripura as Chief Minister Biplab Deb asks people of the northeastern state to decide his fate on December 13. Deb has asked people to gather at Vivekananda Maidan on December 13 to decide whether he should stay. His comments have come two days after BJP workers raised "Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao" slogans in front of party observer Vinod Sonkar.

"I'll go to Vivekananda Maidan on December 13 and ask the people of Tripura to come there to tell me whether I should stay as CM. If people don't support me, I'll inform the party high command," the Tripura CM said.

Despite the open a rebellion by section of party workers against the chief minister, Sonkar sought to play down the looming political crisis in the state and claimed all is well within the saffron party's Tripura unit and that its support base has only increased.

According to an Indian Express report, a group of dissident BJP MLAs, including former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, had in October met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. They reportedly sought Deb's removal as Tripura CM. However, they later claimed that they met Nadda to discuss the organisational issues, the English daily reported.

Deb has on several occasions embarrassed the party with his controversial remarks. Recently, he allegedly called Haryana's Jat community and Punjab's Sardars (Sikhs) "low minded" people as compared to Bengalis. A video of the Tripura CM's speech at an Agartala Press Club event had gone viral on social media, following which the Opposition demanded action against him for "insulting Sikhs and Jats". He later apologised for his remarks and said that they were taken out of context.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma